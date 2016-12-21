Chico man dies in rollover crash in Fresno County
Coalinga >> A Chico man was killed Friday when the car he was riding in rolled over on Interstate 5 in Fresno County. Parham was killed when the northbound Kia Spectra he was riding in crashed into a median, traveled back across the highway and rolled into an embankment, coming to a rest on its roof, the newspaper reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Charities, A Pay for Play Scheme for the ...
|3 hr
|1outOfNONE
|6
|President elect Trump
|3 hr
|Benjamin
|53
|Hey CRAZIES, Clinton lost, NOW Trump has the TA...
|4 hr
|Hamilton
|4
|Happy Holiday's EvangeliKLANS and RepubliKLANS!
|4 hr
|sinners are you
|1
|President Trump means Conservative Supreme Cour...
|4 hr
|Hamilton
|4
|WAKE UP NORMAL AMERICANS We Are In A Civil War ...
|5 hr
|true
|8
|I LAUGH and SPIT in the FACE of every LIBERAL F...
|16 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC