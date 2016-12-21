Chico facing lawsuit over Wal-Mart ex...

Chico facing lawsuit over Wal-Mart expansion

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

The lawsuit comes on the heels of the council's narrow approval of the store's expansion in November, adding 64,000 square feet to the 126,000 square foot store on Forest Avenue, a pharmacy and merchandise pick up, 16-pump gas station and full-service grocery department, deli and bakery. Chico Advocates for Responsible Economy, represented by Stockton attorney Brett Jolley, filed a petition for a writ of mandate with the Butte County Superior Court in Chico on Thursday.

