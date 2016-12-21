Chico facing lawsuit over Wal-Mart expansion
The lawsuit comes on the heels of the council's narrow approval of the store's expansion in November, adding 64,000 square feet to the 126,000 square foot store on Forest Avenue, a pharmacy and merchandise pick up, 16-pump gas station and full-service grocery department, deli and bakery. Chico Advocates for Responsible Economy, represented by Stockton attorney Brett Jolley, filed a petition for a writ of mandate with the Butte County Superior Court in Chico on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Charities, A Pay for Play Scheme for the ...
|3 hr
|1outOfNONE
|6
|President elect Trump
|3 hr
|Benjamin
|53
|Hey CRAZIES, Clinton lost, NOW Trump has the TA...
|4 hr
|Hamilton
|4
|Happy Holiday's EvangeliKLANS and RepubliKLANS!
|4 hr
|sinners are you
|1
|President Trump means Conservative Supreme Cour...
|4 hr
|Hamilton
|4
|WAKE UP NORMAL AMERICANS We Are In A Civil War ...
|5 hr
|true
|8
|I LAUGH and SPIT in the FACE of every LIBERAL F...
|16 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC