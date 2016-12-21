Chico area residents asked to skip wood fires Thursday

Chico >> Residents in the Chico area are being asked to refrain from using fireplaces and wood stoves Thursday due to a forecast of poor air quality A mandatory ban on wood burning within the Chico city limits also goes in to effect with the “Check Before You Light” advisory issued Wednesday by the Butte County Air Quality Management District. The district predicts air quality will deteriorate to the point it will be unhealthy for sensitive groups: children, the elderly, and those with chronic heart of lung ailments.

