Burglary suspect accused of taking presents from under Christmas tree

Chico >> Butte County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested a man for his suspected role in a home burglary and theft of Christmas presents from under the tree, officials said. Deputies responded about 4:40 p.m. Friday to a home on Wells Island Road off Cohasset Road northeast of Chico for an “extensive” home burglary, according to a press release issued by the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

