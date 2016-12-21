There are on the Chico Enterprise-Record story from Saturday, titled 1078 Gallery annual group show features strange, modern art. In it, Chico Enterprise-Record reports that:

Chico >> The 1078 Gallery is having its fifth annual 1078 Stories Five group show featuring five different artists with strong links to Chico. There is no set theme for the show and the artists have free reign on how they want to reveal their own stories.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.