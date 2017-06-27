Window Shopping: Oklahoma retail them...

Window Shopping: Oklahoma retail theme briefs for June 22, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: NewsOK.com

The event will feature food trucks and activities from 4 to 10 p.m., with the fireworks show scheduled for approximately 9 p.m. "We're excited to again host this great event for families to come out and celebrate our nation," said Justin Yahola, general manager of SaltCreek. "We hope many friends and neighbors from the surrounding communities will join us."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chickasha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dana Vasquez Sat Frybread 3
Gold river (Oct '15) Jun 18 Everyone a favor 34
Keisha Mohr is Trash Jun 18 Death2KeishaMohr 38
What's going on at Georgia and 12th Street Jun 16 sonofabuck 1
Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother Jun 15 James Luke 9
Judge David. A. Stephens (Apr '13) Jun 14 Best interest 13
Vanessa Liticker Jun 13 Jamie Dundee 4
See all Chickasha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chickasha Forum Now

Chickasha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chickasha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Chickasha, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,240 • Total comments across all topics: 282,066,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC