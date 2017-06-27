Window Shopping: Oklahoma retail theme briefs for June 22, 2017
The event will feature food trucks and activities from 4 to 10 p.m., with the fireworks show scheduled for approximately 9 p.m. "We're excited to again host this great event for families to come out and celebrate our nation," said Justin Yahola, general manager of SaltCreek. "We hope many friends and neighbors from the surrounding communities will join us."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Chickasha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dana Vasquez
|Sat
|Frybread
|3
|Gold river (Oct '15)
|Jun 18
|Everyone a favor
|34
|Keisha Mohr is Trash
|Jun 18
|Death2KeishaMohr
|38
|What's going on at Georgia and 12th Street
|Jun 16
|sonofabuck
|1
|Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother
|Jun 15
|James Luke
|9
|Judge David. A. Stephens (Apr '13)
|Jun 14
|Best interest
|13
|Vanessa Liticker
|Jun 13
|Jamie Dundee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chickasha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC