Tip to Oklahoma authorities leads to arrest of sex offender accused of lying on registry
A convicted sex offender who is accused of lying on the sex offender registry was arrested after a concerned citizen came forward with information. According to the Chickasha Express Star , a citizen went to the Grady County Sheriff's Office to report that Timothy Darrell Stone was violating the sex offender registry.
