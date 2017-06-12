Reports: Chickasha pastor found dead,...

Reports: Chickasha pastor found dead, burned outside church

The pastor of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Chickasha was found dead and burned outside the church on Friday morning according to multiple media outlets in Oklahoma City. According to reports, 55-year-old Pastor Michael Dean Walworth was found outside the church located near 12th and Georgia.

