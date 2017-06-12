Relatives of boy fatally shot gather on what would have been his 14th birthday to release balloons
Nine days before Andrew White's 14th birthday, his great-grandmother who was raising him, Gail White, asked him what he wanted to do for his birthday this year. His cousin, Cassie White, 29, said although the family will never know what Andrew wanted to do this year, she does know that his favorite cake was lemon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Chickasha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother
|5 hr
|James Luke
|8
|Vanessa Liticker
|5 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|Keisha Mohr is Trash
|17 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|36
|Judge David. A. Stephens (Apr '13)
|Jun 7
|OnCNC
|12
|Joshua Reid: Biggest Moron in Chickasha (Oct '15)
|Jun 5
|Joshua Reid is a ...
|13
|White Trash Sally Givens
|Jun 5
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|District attorney: Chickasha officer had "less ...
|Jun 4
|bomac
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chickasha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC