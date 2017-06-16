Police investigating after pastor's b...

Police investigating after pastor's body found burned outside Chickasha church

On Friday morning, officers from the Chickasha Police Department were called to a possible fatality at the First Missionary Baptist Church, which is located near 12th and Georgia. Authorities say once they arrived, they found the burned body of 55-year-old Michael Dean Walworth, who is a pastor in the community.

