Police investigating after pastor's body found burned outside Chickasha church
On Friday morning, officers from the Chickasha Police Department were called to a possible fatality at the First Missionary Baptist Church, which is located near 12th and Georgia. Authorities say once they arrived, they found the burned body of 55-year-old Michael Dean Walworth, who is a pastor in the community.
