No charges expected to be filed in death of 13-year-old boy shot, killed in Chickasha
No charges are expected to be filed in connection to the death of a 13-year-old boy found shot inside a Chickasha home. Andrew White , 13, lives with great grandparents and was visiting the home next door playing video games, when sources say the man who lives there was putting away a gun, and it discharged.
