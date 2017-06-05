No charges expected to be filed in de...

No charges expected to be filed in death of 13-year-old boy shot, killed in Chickasha

Monday Jun 5 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

No charges are expected to be filed in connection to the death of a 13-year-old boy found shot inside a Chickasha home. Andrew White , 13, lives with great grandparents and was visiting the home next door playing video games, when sources say the man who lives there was putting away a gun, and it discharged.

