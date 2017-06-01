New details in death of 13-year-old b...

New details in death of 13-year-old boy shot, killed in Chickasha

Thursday Jun 1

It's what 13-year-old Andrew White's loved ones say he was doing when he was shot and killed Tuesday. Andrew lives with great grandparents and was visiting the home next door playing video games, when sources say the man who lives there was putting away a gun, and it discharged.

