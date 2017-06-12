New details emerge in 13-year-old boy...

New details emerge in 13-year-old boy's shooting death

A man accused of accidentally shooting a 13-year-old boy told investigators he deliberately pointed a gun at the boy's chest and pulled the trigger, thinking it was unloaded, court records show. Boone David Buben, 31, was arrested on charges of second-degree manslaughter Tuesday in connection with the May 30 death of Andrew White, 13, according to police reports.

