Manslaughter charge filed in death of...

Manslaughter charge filed in death of 13-year-old boy shot, killed in Chickasha

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

A manslaughter charge has been filed in connection to the death of a 13-year-old boy found shot inside a Chickasha home. The man who lives at the home where White died, 31-year-old Boone Buben, initially told police he was putting away a gun and it discharged, hitting the teen in the chest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chickasha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keisha Mohr is Trash 2 hr Death2KeishaMohr 37
What's going on at Georgia and 12th Street 4 hr sonofabuck 1
Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother Thu James Luke 9
Gold river (Oct '15) Wed Durr 33
Judge David. A. Stephens (Apr '13) Wed Best interest 13
Vanessa Liticker Jun 13 Jamie Dundee 4
Joshua Reid: Biggest Moron in Chickasha (Oct '15) Jun 5 Joshua Reid is a ... 13
See all Chickasha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chickasha Forum Now

Chickasha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chickasha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Chickasha, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,361 • Total comments across all topics: 281,799,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC