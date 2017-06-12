Manslaughter Charge Filed In Connecti...

Manslaughter Charge Filed In Connection With Chickasha Shooting Death

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

A man has been charged in connection with the Chickasha shooting death of a 13-year-old boy, the district attorney's office reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chickasha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gold river (Oct '15) 1 hr Durr 33
Judge David. A. Stephens (Apr '13) 13 hr Best interest 13
Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother Tue James Luke 8
Vanessa Liticker Tue Jamie Dundee 4
Keisha Mohr is Trash Mon Jamie Dundee 36
Joshua Reid: Biggest Moron in Chickasha (Oct '15) Jun 5 Joshua Reid is a ... 13
White Trash Sally Givens Jun 5 Jamie Dundee 7
See all Chickasha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chickasha Forum Now

Chickasha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chickasha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
 

Chickasha, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,911 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC