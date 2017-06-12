Manslaughter Charge Filed In Connection With Chickasha Shooting Death
A man has been charged in connection with the Chickasha shooting death of a 13-year-old boy, the district attorney's office reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chickasha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gold river (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|Durr
|33
|Judge David. A. Stephens (Apr '13)
|13 hr
|Best interest
|13
|Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother
|Tue
|James Luke
|8
|Vanessa Liticker
|Tue
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|Keisha Mohr is Trash
|Mon
|Jamie Dundee
|36
|Joshua Reid: Biggest Moron in Chickasha (Oct '15)
|Jun 5
|Joshua Reid is a ...
|13
|White Trash Sally Givens
|Jun 5
|Jamie Dundee
|7
Find what you want!
Search Chickasha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC