Man arrested in connection with shooting death of 13-year-old from Chickasha

Police have arrested a man in connection with the May 30 shooting death of a 13-year-old Chickasha boy. Boone David Buben, 31, of Chickasha, was taken into custody at the Chickasha Police Department on a manslaughter complaint, according to a police report Tuesday afternoon.

