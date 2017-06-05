Lloyd's suit against trucking companies can proceed
A U.S. District Court has refused to dismiss litigation filed by Lloyd's of London underwriters against a trucking firm seeking compensation for a $275,000 claim Lloyd's paid for damaged cargo. The litigation concerns the transportation of a laser cutting machine.
