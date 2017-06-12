Interim Study Into Criminal Justice R...

Interim Study Into Criminal Justice Reform Expected

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Friday is the deadline to approve a special interim study into criminal justice reform. Backers say the reforms could lessen the state's non-violent prison population and save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chickasha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother 5 hr James Luke 8
Vanessa Liticker 5 hr Jamie Dundee 4
Keisha Mohr is Trash 17 hr Jamie Dundee 36
Judge David. A. Stephens (Apr '13) Jun 7 OnCNC 12
Joshua Reid: Biggest Moron in Chickasha (Oct '15) Jun 5 Joshua Reid is a ... 13
White Trash Sally Givens Jun 5 Jamie Dundee 7
News District attorney: Chickasha officer had "less ... Jun 4 bomac 2
See all Chickasha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chickasha Forum Now

Chickasha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chickasha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Chickasha, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,105 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC