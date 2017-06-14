'He took something real precious away from us,' Family grieves son, wants harsher penalty
She has forgiven the man who killed her great-grandson, but that doesn't mean Gail White will ever forget what happened. Nor does it mean she thinks the man charged with manslaughter should walk free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chickasha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keisha Mohr is Trash
|7 hr
|Death2KeishaMohr
|37
|What's going on at Georgia and 12th Street
|9 hr
|sonofabuck
|1
|Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother
|Thu
|James Luke
|9
|Gold river (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Durr
|33
|Judge David. A. Stephens (Apr '13)
|Wed
|Best interest
|13
|Vanessa Liticker
|Jun 13
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|Joshua Reid: Biggest Moron in Chickasha (Oct '15)
|Jun 5
|Joshua Reid is a ...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Chickasha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC