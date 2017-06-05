Grady County Jail inmate accused in spork attack
The Chickasha Express-Star reports that 37-year-old Orlando Miguel Martinez is accused of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. A report indicates Martinez's cellmate was sleeping on the cell floor when Martinez allegedly kicked him in the head.
