Engagement -

Engagement -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: Altus Times

Jennifer and Tony Donathan and Patrick Pierson all of Blanchard announce the upcoming marriage of their children Lorian Graziano and Tyler Pierson. Pierson is the son of the late Tracie Pierson of Blanchard and the grandson of Donnie and Reba Sheffield of Frederick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chickasha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gold river (Oct '15) Jun 18 Everyone a favor 34
Dana Vasquez Jun 18 Mememe 2
Keisha Mohr is Trash Jun 18 Death2KeishaMohr 38
What's going on at Georgia and 12th Street Jun 16 sonofabuck 1
Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother Jun 15 James Luke 9
Judge David. A. Stephens (Apr '13) Jun 14 Best interest 13
Vanessa Liticker Jun 13 Jamie Dundee 4
See all Chickasha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chickasha Forum Now

Chickasha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chickasha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Chickasha, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,058 • Total comments across all topics: 281,986,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC