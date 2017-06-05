Criminal charges unlikely in shooting...

Criminal charges unlikely in shooting death of Chickasha boy, prosecutor says

A Grady County prosecutor said Tuesday she does not anticipate filing any charges in what appears to be an accidental shooting death of a teenage boy. Kara Bacon, first assistant district attorney in Grady County, said she spoke with police investigators and concluded the death was an apparent accident.

