Criminal charges unlikely in shooting death of Chickasha boy, prosecutor says
A Grady County prosecutor said Tuesday she does not anticipate filing any charges in what appears to be an accidental shooting death of a teenage boy. Kara Bacon, first assistant district attorney in Grady County, said she spoke with police investigators and concluded the death was an apparent accident.
Chickasha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge David. A. Stephens (Apr '13)
|19 hr
|OnCNC
|12
|Keisha Mohr is Trash
|Tue
|Travis Jones
|35
|Joshua Reid: Biggest Moron in Chickasha (Oct '15)
|Jun 5
|Joshua Reid is a ...
|13
|White Trash Sally Givens
|Jun 5
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother
|Jun 5
|James Luke
|7
|Vanessa Liticker
|Jun 5
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|District attorney: Chickasha officer had "less ...
|Jun 4
|bomac
|2
