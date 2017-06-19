Chickasha Pastor's Burned Body Found Near Church
Police were called to First Baptist Missionary Church on S. 12th Street just before 8 a.m. Friday morning. There, they found the burned body of Pastor Michael Walworth, a holy man who, according to the church's website, referred to the church as the "Felony and Misdemeanor Baptist Church ."
