Chickasha man dies in Grady County crash, Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports

A Chickasha man died early Monday on U.S. 81 in a crash north of Marlow in Grady County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports. Nathan Glen Fuller, 27, was dead at the scene about 1 a.m. a half mile north of county road 1610, 2 miles north of Marlow.

