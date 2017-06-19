A man drowns in pond near Ardmore
ARDMORE, OK Authorities say a man drowned near Ardmore. According to the Carter County sheriff, 42-year old Edwin Skolarski drowned just after seven this evening in a pond off highway 70 East of Ardmore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chickasha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gold river (Oct '15)
|Jun 18
|Everyone a favor
|34
|Dana Vasquez
|Jun 18
|Mememe
|2
|Keisha Mohr is Trash
|Jun 18
|Death2KeishaMohr
|38
|What's going on at Georgia and 12th Street
|Jun 16
|sonofabuck
|1
|Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother
|Jun 15
|James Luke
|9
|Judge David. A. Stephens (Apr '13)
|Jun 14
|Best interest
|13
|Vanessa Liticker
|Jun 13
|Jamie Dundee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chickasha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC