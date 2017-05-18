Oklahoma governor taps Kory Kirkland ...

Oklahoma governor taps Kory Kirkland for district judge

Gov. Mary Fallin has appointed Kory Slade Kirkland to a vacant district judge's seat in Caddo and Grady counties. Kirkland, of Chickasha, has been in private practice since 2011 and serves as a municipal judge for the cities of Chickasha and Amber.

