Oklahoma governor taps Kory Kirkland for district judge
Gov. Mary Fallin has appointed Kory Slade Kirkland to a vacant district judge's seat in Caddo and Grady counties. Kirkland, of Chickasha, has been in private practice since 2011 and serves as a municipal judge for the cities of Chickasha and Amber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chickasha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gold river (Oct '15)
|May 15
|Truth
|26
|Keisha Mohr is Trash
|May 14
|Travis Jones
|28
|White Trash Sally Givens
|May 12
|Bum
|6
|Cyril police (Aug '11)
|May 2
|cindy dawn
|6
|Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother
|May 1
|James Luke
|5
|District attorney: Chickasha officer had "less ...
|Apr 28
|Melody
|1
|Vanessa Liticker
|Apr 26
|Vanessa Liticker Hoe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chickasha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC