Man Turns Himself In For Last Week's Shooting In Chickasha
Chickasha Police say Jfrica Richie shot Edward Moore last Monday following an argument in the central part of the city. Richie faces charges of shooting with an intent to kill and has been placed on a $100,000 bond.
