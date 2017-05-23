Man Turns Himself In For Last Week's ...

Man Turns Himself In For Last Week's Shooting In Chickasha

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Chickasha Police say Jfrica Richie shot Edward Moore last Monday following an argument in the central part of the city. Richie faces charges of shooting with an intent to kill and has been placed on a $100,000 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chickasha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gold river (Oct '15) Mon Winner winner 28
Keisha Mohr is Trash May 20 Travis Jones 29
White Trash Sally Givens May 12 Bum 6
Cyril police (Aug '11) May 2 cindy dawn 6
Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother May 1 James Luke 5
News District attorney: Chickasha officer had "less ... Apr 28 Melody 1
Vanessa Liticker Apr 26 Vanessa Liticker Hoe 2
See all Chickasha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chickasha Forum Now

Chickasha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chickasha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Chickasha, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,910 • Total comments across all topics: 281,256,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC