Federal judge in OKC orders U.S. to pay $2 million to wiidow
On the first day of March in 2014, preacher Rodney Carroll was driving home to Chickasha with his wife, Diana, when an ice storm hit. "I didn't like having to do all this," she said, declining to speak at length.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chickasha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keisha Mohr is Trash
|Sat
|Travis Jones
|29
|Gold river (Oct '15)
|May 15
|Truth
|26
|White Trash Sally Givens
|May 12
|Bum
|6
|Cyril police (Aug '11)
|May 2
|cindy dawn
|6
|Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother
|May 1
|James Luke
|5
|District attorney: Chickasha officer had "less ...
|Apr 28
|Melody
|1
|Vanessa Liticker
|Apr 26
|Vanessa Liticker Hoe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chickasha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC