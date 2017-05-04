Chickasha police trying to educate public on social media use after shooting rumors
After a social media post stirs controversy following a shooting, police and city officials are hoping to educate the public about the proper ways to use social media. According to the Chickasha Express Star, a Chickasha resident took to Facebook saying she heard four people were shot in a drive-by shooting.
