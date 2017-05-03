Bill signed to better protect underag...

Bill signed to better protect underage victims of human trafficking -

A bill to strengthen Oklahoma's human trafficking laws and better protect underage victims was signed into law April 24. Senate Bill 34, by state Sen. Kim David and state Rep. Scott Biggs , provides that lack of knowledge of the age of the victim does not constitute a defense for the human trafficking of a minor. "Human trafficking is a growing industry in our state and nation.

