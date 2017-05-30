Bill expanding use of long laterals in drilling narrowly wins House approval
A Continental Resources drilling rig searches for oil and natural gas near Chickasha. The Oklahoma House approved a bill on Wednesday that provides for the wider use of so-called long laterals in horizontal oil and gas drilling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chickasha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother
|May 31
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Keisha Mohr is Trash
|May 28
|Travis Jones
|31
|Gold river (Oct '15)
|May 22
|Winner winner
|28
|White Trash Sally Givens
|May 12
|Bum
|6
|Cyril police (Aug '11)
|May '17
|cindy dawn
|6
|District attorney: Chickasha officer had "less ...
|Apr '17
|Melody
|1
|Vanessa Liticker
|Apr '17
|Vanessa Liticker Hoe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chickasha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC