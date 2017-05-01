Amendment to strengthen rape by instrumentation law awaits Gov. Mary Fallin's signature
Gov. Mary Fallin is scheduled Tuesday to take action on a bill approved by legislators last week that will strengthen laws regarding what constitutes rape by instrumentation. The move, the bill's author says, will better protect victims of sex crimes and avoid "international embarrassment" due to archaic language.
Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
