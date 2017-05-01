Amendment to strengthen rape by instr...

Amendment to strengthen rape by instrumentation law awaits Gov. Mary Fallin's signature

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Gov. Mary Fallin is scheduled Tuesday to take action on a bill approved by legislators last week that will strengthen laws regarding what constitutes rape by instrumentation. The move, the bill's author says, will better protect victims of sex crimes and avoid "international embarrassment" due to archaic language.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chickasha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother 10 hr James Luke 5
Gold river (Oct '15) Sun Money pit 22
News District attorney: Chickasha officer had "less ... Apr 28 Melody 1
Keisha Mohr is Trash Apr 27 Michaeleen is Stupid 26
Vanessa Liticker Apr 26 Vanessa Liticker Hoe 2
White Trash Sally Givens Apr 22 I Hate Sally 5
News Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras Apr 12 trun8tive 2
See all Chickasha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chickasha Forum Now

Chickasha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chickasha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chickasha, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,706,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC