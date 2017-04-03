Ward 4 council race spending approaches $200,000
Richard Morrissette reported raising nearly $103,000 and Todd Stone had received $94,900 in donations and independent support, according to the final campaign finance disclosures before Tuesday's runoff for Oklahoma City's Ward 4 council seat. Stone tallied $45,000 in the final week in independent expenditures by Catalyst Oklahoma, for phone calls, canvassing and digital ads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Chickasha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stevanna Gordon
|12 hr
|Kenton Smith is Dumb
|11
|Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother
|13 hr
|Jame Luke
|41
|Keisha Mohr is Trash
|13 hr
|Travis Jones
|24
|Vanessa Liticker
|Mar 30
|Liticker Sucks
|10
|Multi-County Grand Jury Involved In Anadarko Co...
|Mar 29
|waterspigot
|1
|Who is Tyler
|Mar 24
|BigbearInAz
|2
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|KellieTiner
|93
Find what you want!
Search Chickasha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC