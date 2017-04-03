Ward 4 council race spending approaches $200,000

Richard Morrissette reported raising nearly $103,000 and Todd Stone had received $94,900 in donations and independent support, according to the final campaign finance disclosures before Tuesday's runoff for Oklahoma City's Ward 4 council seat. Stone tallied $45,000 in the final week in independent expenditures by Catalyst Oklahoma, for phone calls, canvassing and digital ads.

