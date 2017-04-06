Rep. Cole to host pair of town hall meetings across Oklahoma
On April 12, Rep. Tom Cole will host a town hall meeting at 12 p.m. inside the Te Ata Auditorium at USAO in Chickasha. The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma is located at 1727 W. Alabama Ave. in Chickasha.
