Police calls show pattern of assaults, vandalism at DHS group homes
More than 360 calls for police and ambulance service were made from the Marland Children's Home in Ponca City during the first three months of 2017, records show. Courtesy More than 360 calls for police and ambulance service were made from the Marland Children's Home in Ponca City during the first three months of 2017, records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Chickasha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother
|17 hr
|James Luke
|47
|White Trash Sally Givens
|Apr 17
|Sally is Ugly
|4
|Keisha Mohr is Trash
|Apr 16
|Travis Jones
|25
|Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras
|Apr 12
|trun8tive
|2
|Stevanna Gordon
|Apr 8
|Kenton Smith is Dumb
|11
|Multi-County Grand Jury Involved In Anadarko Co...
|Mar 29
|waterspigot
|1
|Who is Tyler
|Mar 24
|BigbearInAz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chickasha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC