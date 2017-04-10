Oklahoma House committees change criminal justice reform bills

Two state House committees approved a series of criminal justice reform bills Wednesday - but only after making major changes that some House members contend are needed to protect public safety and preserve court system income. A downside to some of the changes - if they stay in the bills through the legislative process - is they may limit the state in its ability to lower Oklahoma's extremely high incarceration rate, said former House Speaker Kris Steele, one of the leading reform advocates.

