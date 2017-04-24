Gov. Mary Fallin announces Oklahoma task force on sexual assault forensic evidence -
The Oklahoma Task Force on Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence was formed this week to address the backlog of sexual assault forensic evidence kits, commonly known as rape kits, in the criminal justice system in Oklahoma. The task force is slated to conduct an audit of sexual assault forensic evidence kits in the state, pinpointing the number of untested kits, and then identify possible improvements in law enforcement training, victims' rights and access, and the process for gathering and analyzing rape kits.
