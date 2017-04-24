Gov. Mary Fallin announces Oklahoma t...

Gov. Mary Fallin announces Oklahoma task force on sexual assault forensic evidence -

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Altus Times

The Oklahoma Task Force on Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence was formed this week to address the backlog of sexual assault forensic evidence kits, commonly known as rape kits, in the criminal justice system in Oklahoma. The task force is slated to conduct an audit of sexual assault forensic evidence kits in the state, pinpointing the number of untested kits, and then identify possible improvements in law enforcement training, victims' rights and access, and the process for gathering and analyzing rape kits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chickasha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stevanna Gordon 39 min Stevanna is Retarded 12
Keisha Mohr is Trash 42 min Michaeleen is Stupid 26
Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother Wed Kayla Tapp Hoe 3
Vanessa Liticker Wed Vanessa Liticker Hoe 2
White Trash Sally Givens Apr 22 I Hate Sally 5
Gold river (Oct '15) Apr 21 In the know 21
News Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras Apr 12 trun8tive 2
See all Chickasha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chickasha Forum Now

Chickasha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chickasha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chickasha, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,825 • Total comments across all topics: 280,603,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC