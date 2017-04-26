District attorney: Chickasha officer had "less than one second"...
There are 1 comment on the KFOR-TV Oklahoma City story from Wednesday Apr 26, titled District attorney: Chickasha officer had "less than one second".... In it, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City reports that:
Authorities in Grady County determined that an officer had "less than one second" to react to a man pointing a firearm in his direction. In November, officers with the Chickasha Police Department were called to a home in the 1900 block of Montana after family members to report an intoxicated man with a gun.
#1 Friday Apr 28
The police should protect themselves and i am so glad that only the perpetrator sustained any injury. My thoughts and prayers go out to the officer because although he was correct in his actions, let the community remember him, for taking another life is never easy. Rally around this fine police officer, he is a hero.
I believe nothing Steven Hicks has to say tho, nor does he deserve any respect at all.
