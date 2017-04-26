District attorney: Chickasha officer ...

District attorney: Chickasha officer had "less than one second"...

There are 1 comment on the KFOR-TV Oklahoma City story from Wednesday Apr 26, titled District attorney: Chickasha officer had "less than one second".... In it, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City reports that:

Authorities in Grady County determined that an officer had "less than one second" to react to a man pointing a firearm in his direction. In November, officers with the Chickasha Police Department were called to a home in the 1900 block of Montana after family members to report an intoxicated man with a gun.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Melody

Ringgold, GA

#1 Friday Apr 28
The police should protect themselves and i am so glad that only the perpetrator sustained any injury. My thoughts and prayers go out to the officer because although he was correct in his actions, let the community remember him, for taking another life is never easy. Rally around this fine police officer, he is a hero.
I believe nothing Steven Hicks has to say tho, nor does he deserve any respect at all.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chickasha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gold river (Oct '15) 22 hr Money pit 22
Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother Sun Kayla Tapp Moron 4
Keisha Mohr is Trash Apr 27 Michaeleen is Stupid 26
Vanessa Liticker Apr 26 Vanessa Liticker Hoe 2
White Trash Sally Givens Apr 22 I Hate Sally 5
News Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras Apr 12 trun8tive 2
News Multi-County Grand Jury Involved In Anadarko Co... Mar '17 waterspigot 1
See all Chickasha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chickasha Forum Now

Chickasha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chickasha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Chickasha, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,814 • Total comments across all topics: 280,694,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC