College project helps man with ALS say 'I love you' to his wife again
Reebok decided to copy Nordstrom's idea of clothes that look like you actually worked heard with their Authentic Sweat Shirt. Keri Lumm reports on this $425 joke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chickasha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cyril police (Aug '11)
|May 2
|cindy dawn
|6
|Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother
|May 1
|James Luke
|5
|Gold river (Oct '15)
|Apr 30
|Money pit
|22
|District attorney: Chickasha officer had "less ...
|Apr 28
|Melody
|1
|Keisha Mohr is Trash
|Apr 27
|Michaeleen is Stupid
|26
|Vanessa Liticker
|Apr 26
|Vanessa Liticker Hoe
|2
|White Trash Sally Givens
|Apr 22
|I Hate Sally
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chickasha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC