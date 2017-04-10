Arts festival in Chickasha seeking ve...

Arts festival in Chickasha seeking vendors and performers

Chickasha's biggest art event, the Rock Island Arts Festival, is a few months away and the planning has begun. Applications are available for artisans, crafters, businesses, food vendors and wineries, musicians and performers at www.rockislandartsfestival.org.

