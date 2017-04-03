Two People Struck By Vehicle On I-44 Near Chickasha
Emergency crews are responding to a confirmed crash involving two pedestrians struck by a vehicle on the HE Bailey Turnpike near Chickasha. Authorities to OHP officials, the crash happened near mile marker 77 on the westbound side of I-44, near the toll gate south of Chickasha.
