Two People Struck By Vehicle On I-44 Near Chickasha

Monday Mar 27 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Emergency crews are responding to a confirmed crash involving two pedestrians struck by a vehicle on the HE Bailey Turnpike near Chickasha. Authorities to OHP officials, the crash happened near mile marker 77 on the westbound side of I-44, near the toll gate south of Chickasha.

