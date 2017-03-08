Oklahoma news briefs for March 8
The Oklahoma History Center, state sponsor for Oklahoma National History Day, announced that the National History Day Region 8 contest will be held on Friday at Kiamichi Technology Center in Durant. The contest will include research from middle and high school students in the form of documentaries, exhibits, papers, performances and websites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Chickasha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vanessa Liticker
|Tue
|Liticker sucks
|6
|Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother
|Mon
|James Luke
|27
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Mar 3
|KellieTiner
|93
|Keisha Mohr is Trash
|Mar 2
|Travis Jones
|15
|Stevanna Gordon
|Mar 2
|Kenton Smith is R...
|3
|Joan Ely
|Feb 26
|Leanne Benge
|1
|Kiowa Casino Verden
|Feb 20
|Bye bye
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chickasha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC