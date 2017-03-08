Oklahoma news briefs for March 8

Oklahoma news briefs for March 8

The Oklahoma History Center, state sponsor for Oklahoma National History Day, announced that the National History Day Region 8 contest will be held on Friday at Kiamichi Technology Center in Durant. The contest will include research from middle and high school students in the form of documentaries, exhibits, papers, performances and websites.

