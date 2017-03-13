Four die in wrecks on Oklahoma roads

Four die in wrecks on Oklahoma roads

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Four people died in wrecks on state roads, including two children and an adult in a Turner Turnpike crash, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. About 6:05 a.m. Sunday, Humphrey was driving south on State Highway 92, about 1 1/2 miles east of Chickasha in Grady County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chickasha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother Mar 16 Kayla Tapp is a Hoe 32
Keisha Mohr is Trash Mar 16 Travis Jones 18
Stevanna Gordon Mar 15 Kenton Smith is R... 5
Vanessa Liticker Mar 9 Liticker sucks 7
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) Mar 3 KellieTiner 93
Joan Ely Feb 26 Leanne Benge 1
Kiowa Casino Verden Feb 20 Bye bye 1
See all Chickasha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chickasha Forum Now

Chickasha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chickasha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Chickasha, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,690 • Total comments across all topics: 279,682,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC