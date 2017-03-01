Federal Loan to Help Expand Broadband...

Federal Loan to Help Expand Broadband in Rural Oklahoma

The U.S. Department of Agriculture loan is to Southern Plains Cable LLC to build a fiber-optic broadband network in a 55-square-mile area that includes Anadarko, Verden, and Chickasha.

Chickasha, OK

