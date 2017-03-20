Driver Of Stolen Vehicle Leads Garvin...

Driver Of Stolen Vehicle Leads Garvin County Deputies On 80 Mile, 70 Minute Pursuit

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Garvin County Sheriff's deputies arrested Kenneth Wheeler, 32, after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle that lasted more than an hour and traveled more than 80 miles. The pursuit began when Wheeler refused to pull over for a traffic stop on I-35 near Paoli.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chickasha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stevanna Gordon 19 hr Jamie Dundee 6
Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother Mar 16 Kayla Tapp is a Hoe 32
Keisha Mohr is Trash Mar 16 Travis Jones 18
Vanessa Liticker Mar 9 Liticker sucks 7
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) Mar 3 KellieTiner 93
Joan Ely Feb 26 Leanne Benge 1
Kiowa Casino Verden Feb 20 Bye bye 1
See all Chickasha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chickasha Forum Now

Chickasha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chickasha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Chickasha, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,205 • Total comments across all topics: 279,706,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC