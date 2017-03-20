Driver Of Stolen Vehicle Leads Garvin County Deputies On 80 Mile, 70 Minute Pursuit
Garvin County Sheriff's deputies arrested Kenneth Wheeler, 32, after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle that lasted more than an hour and traveled more than 80 miles. The pursuit began when Wheeler refused to pull over for a traffic stop on I-35 near Paoli.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chickasha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stevanna Gordon
|19 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother
|Mar 16
|Kayla Tapp is a Hoe
|32
|Keisha Mohr is Trash
|Mar 16
|Travis Jones
|18
|Vanessa Liticker
|Mar 9
|Liticker sucks
|7
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Mar 3
|KellieTiner
|93
|Joan Ely
|Feb 26
|Leanne Benge
|1
|Kiowa Casino Verden
|Feb 20
|Bye bye
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chickasha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC