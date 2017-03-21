Democrats celebrate Black History Month -
The lives of two great African-Americans as vividly depicted by speakers from the Oklahoma City Black Chamber of Commerce formed the center piece for a Feb. 28 Community Celebration of Black History Month. The event was sponsored by the Bryan County Democratic Party at Roma Italian Restaurant.
