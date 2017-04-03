Crews Working To Recover Drowning Victim At Lake Chickasha
The original call went out around 7 p.m. Thursday night. The Dive Team located the body at that time, however, weather conditions kept crews from being able to retrieve it at the time, the sheriff's office confirmed with News 9. The Dive Team went out again to try and recover the body, located near the dam on the south side of the lake, Friday morning.
