Chickasha police searching for man accused of two violent crimes

Tuesday Mar 21

Royce Jarnagin was supposed to be at the Grady County Courthouse this week for his jury trial for allegedly beating his estranged wife with a hammer. On April 19 , authorities say he allegedly went to Sabreena Jarnagin's home and attacked her and a friend with a bladed hammer.

