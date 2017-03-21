Chickasha police searching for man accused of two violent crimes
Royce Jarnagin was supposed to be at the Grady County Courthouse this week for his jury trial for allegedly beating his estranged wife with a hammer. On April 19 , authorities say he allegedly went to Sabreena Jarnagin's home and attacked her and a friend with a bladed hammer.
