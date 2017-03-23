Body of 19-year-old pulled from Chick...

Body of 19-year-old pulled from Chickasha Lake

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Emergency crews went to the lake just after 4:20 p.m. Thursday on a report that Nathan Scott Williams, of Blanchard, had gone under water. Witnesses said Williams swam out into the lake to assist the rider of a stranded personal watercraft, according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chickasha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vanessa Liticker Thu Vanessa Liticker ... 9
Who is Tyler Thu Kaysepagie101 1
Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother Wed Kayla Tapp is Stupid 34
Stevanna Gordon Mar 20 Jamie Dundee 6
Keisha Mohr is Trash Mar 16 Travis Jones 18
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) Mar 3 KellieTiner 93
Joan Ely Feb 26 Leanne Benge 1
See all Chickasha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chickasha Forum Now

Chickasha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chickasha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Chickasha, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,787,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC