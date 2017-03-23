Body of 19-year-old pulled from Chickasha Lake
Emergency crews went to the lake just after 4:20 p.m. Thursday on a report that Nathan Scott Williams, of Blanchard, had gone under water. Witnesses said Williams swam out into the lake to assist the rider of a stranded personal watercraft, according to a press release.
