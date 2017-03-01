Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $700k in fraudulent checks in Wichita Falls
There are 1 comment on the KSWO story from Friday Feb 10, titled Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $700k in fraudulent checks in Wichita Falls. In it, KSWO reports that:
An Oklahoma man was arrested by police after attempting to deposit over $700,000 in fraudulent checks at two Wichita Falls' banks. Wichita Falls police were called to the Wells Fargo in the 2700 block of Southwest Parkway for a possible forgery in progress.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KSWO.
|
#1 Friday Feb 10
There's typically a lot of storytelling in both the Sciences and the Arts in Oklahoma.
Let me guess: was it to benefit the "little children?"
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Chickasha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|KellieTiner
|93
|Keisha Mohr is Trash
|Thu
|Travis Jones
|15
|Stevanna Gordon
|Thu
|Kenton Smith is R...
|3
|Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother
|Thu
|Jame Luke
|25
|Vanessa Liticker
|Feb 28
|child abuser liti...
|5
|Joan Ely
|Feb 26
|Leanne Benge
|1
|Kiowa Casino Verden
|Feb 20
|Bye bye
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chickasha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC