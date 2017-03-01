Oklahoma man arrested after trying to...

Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $700k in fraudulent checks in Wichita Falls

There are 1 comment on the KSWO story from Friday Feb 10, titled Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $700k in fraudulent checks in Wichita Falls. In it, KSWO reports that:

An Oklahoma man was arrested by police after attempting to deposit over $700,000 in fraudulent checks at two Wichita Falls' banks. Wichita Falls police were called to the Wells Fargo in the 2700 block of Southwest Parkway for a possible forgery in progress.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
nappy

Phoenix, AZ

#1 Friday Feb 10
There's typically a lot of storytelling in both the Sciences and the Arts in Oklahoma.

Let me guess: was it to benefit the "little children?"
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chickasha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) 10 hr KellieTiner 93
Keisha Mohr is Trash Thu Travis Jones 15
Stevanna Gordon Thu Kenton Smith is R... 3
Kayla Tapp: Horrible Mother Thu Jame Luke 25
Vanessa Liticker Feb 28 child abuser liti... 5
Joan Ely Feb 26 Leanne Benge 1
Kiowa Casino Verden Feb 20 Bye bye 1
See all Chickasha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chickasha Forum Now

Chickasha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chickasha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Chickasha, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,448 • Total comments across all topics: 279,302,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC